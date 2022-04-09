Ethiopia Will Further Consolidate Economic Ties with South Sudan: Finance Minister

Addis Ababa, April 9/ 2022 /ENA/ Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said Ethiopia will continue to strengthen its economic ties with South Sudan.



The minister received a South Sudanese delegation led by Minister of Finance and Planning Agak Achuil Lual today.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to set up a joint ministerial committee between the two countries, according to Ministry of Finance.

The officials also agreed to work together in Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) as well as international institutions in areas of finance and technology.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said the two sister countries have been cooperating in the spheres of economy, trade and customs as well as infrastructures such as roads and energy.

The ongoing infrastructure development between the countries will facilitate the purchase and sell of oil and enable South Sudan to use the port of Djibouti, he added.

Noting that Ethiopia is undergoing through social, economic and political reforms, Ahmed stated that efforts are being made to enhance the role of the private sector in the economy and the telecom sector is privatized.

According to him, preparations are underway to allow foreign companies in the country’s banking industry.

Ahmed also pledged Ethiopia will continue to contribute to the ongoing efforts to bring unity and lasting peace to South Sudan.

South Sudan Finance and Planning Minister Lual lauded on his part Ethiopia’s comprehensive support for South Sudan economy, peace and security.

He further commended the establishment of a joint ministerial committee that enhances bilateral ties.