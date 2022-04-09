Some 11 million USD Required To Assist Saudi Returnees: IOM

Addis Ababa, April 9/ 2022 /ENA/ As Ethiopia has started to rehabilitate 100,000 Saudi returnees, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said that it seeks some 11 million USD to assist the government’s effort to receive, rehabilitate and send returnees to their respective localities in dignity.



Speaking with ENA, IOM Ethiopia, Head of Migration Management, Malambo Moonga said meeting the needs of the 100,000 returnees is going to be an enormous challenge for the government, IOM, and partners.

IOM Ethiopia Head elaborated that as the Government of Ethiopia strives to strengthen repatriation and rehabilitation programmes and ensure the orderly return of its citizens from Saudi Arabia, the involvement of key partners in the planning and operationalization of this goal is essential.

IOM is working closely with the Government of Ethiopia and its partners as the country continues to receive thousands of returnees from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,Moonga said.

The returnees, including mothers with young children, were assisted and registered by IOM staff and offered, among others, food, temporary accommodation, medical help and counseling services, he said.

According to the head, previous Ethiopian returnees from Saudi exhibited varied needs, risks and vulnerabilities such as pregnant and lactating women, the elderly, and persons with medical conditions including mental health disorders.

For the post-arrival assistance, some 11 million USD will be needed to assist the deported refugees, he added.

Hence, a coordinated multi-sectoral response is critical to ensure that returnees receive essential services such as medical care, food, shelter, and psychosocial support as well as specialized protection services to alleviate their immediate needs, risks and vulnerabilities, ensuring their safety and dignity, the head said.

The government of Ethiopia is on its way to adopt migration policy that intends to address the issue of migration governance which he said would be expected to address irregular migration.