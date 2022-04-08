Brazil, Ethiopia Ambassadors Discuss about Consolidating Relations

Addis Ababa April 8/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Brazil, Tafa Tulu, and Brazilian ambassador to Ethiopia, Luiz Eduardo, held discussion about strengthening relations today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



During the meeting in Addis Ababa, Ambassador Tafa noted the over 7 decades diplomatic relationships between Ethiopia and Brazil.

The ambassador also expressed his delight over the decision of Brazil to award the prestigious Order of Rio Branco to Ethiopian Airlines for the outstanding service the Airlines had rendered to Brazil during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ambassador Tafa said the decision of the Government of Brazil demonstrated the existence of mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries, which should further be strengthened with various engagements.

Brazil’s ambassador to Ethiopia Luiz Eduardo noted on his part that the similarities between the two countries, including the ecosystem, development goals and trajectories and foreign policy objectives, have furnished fertile grounds for cooperation.

In light of these shared values and potential for growth, the two countries have signed over 12 technical cooperation agreements and MoUs, he added.

He also expressed Brazil’s keen interest to cement ties with Ethiopia through sharing its rich experience in the agricultural sector.

The meeting between the two sides ended up with pledges to scale up cooperation in matters of shared issues, further ensuring the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Brazil is representing his country residing in Ethiopia in line with the institutional reforms of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.