Demeke Stresses Need for Finalizing Early Flood Protection before Rainy Season

Addis Ababa April 8/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and River Basin Councils and Authorities Chairperson, Demeke Mekonnen stressed the need for finalizing flood protection before the onset of the rainy season.

Speaking at the River Basin Councils and Authorities deliberation today, the chairperson said the comprehensive efforts undertaken in early flood protection across the country last Ethiopian year were encouraging.

Yet a lot remain to be done, he added, stressing the need for multi-sectoral collaboration among neighboring regions in particular.

According to Demeke, La Niña will most likely cause above average rainfall in the coming Ethiopian rainy season.

Preparations in this respect must take into account this dynamics, he noted.

The chairperson finally stated that it is crucial to view the issue of basins in an inclusive way as it encompasses various ideas ranging from urban development to irrigation development projects.