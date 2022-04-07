Deputy PM, FM Demeke Calls on Ethiopian Diaspora To Closely Work with Missions

Addis Ababa April 7/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Ethiopian Mission leaders in Europe and Canada and Ethiopian community leaders in the diaspora on current situations in the country.



The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the multifaceted efforts of Ethiopians in the diaspora for standing together and protect their country’s interests, mentioning the #Nomore movement as a case in point.

He said Ethiopia has continued to face challenges, and Ethiopians in the Diaspora should ramp up efforts to protect the interests of their homeland.

He added the proposed national dialogue and the subsequent election of commissioners, as well as the humanitarian truce declaration as steps taken to ensure peace in Ethiopia.

The government will not compromise the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, he said, further mentioning efforts to drive the TPLF out of occupied territories in the Afar and Amhara regions.

Demeke also called on the Ethiopian Diaspora to closely work with Ethiopian missions to register better results.

He also addressed questions forwarded by participants, particularly on bettering information-sharing mechanisms and collaborating in the digital diplomacy arena.

The meeting ended with the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirming commitments to face challenges with a united stance of all Ethiopians.