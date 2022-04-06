President Receives Credentials of Newly Appointed Ambassadors

Addis Ababa April 6/2022/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde has received credentials of five newly appointed ambassadors to Ethiopia today.



The ambassadors who presented their credentials are from Cote d’Ivoire, Seychelles, Jordan, Benin, and Congo.

After the credential ceremony, Cote d’Ivoire Ambassador Maes Ennio said he is very proud to serve in Ethiopia and to see how Ethiopia and Cote d’Ivoire can raise the level of cooperation.

“I am proud to serve in Ethiopia. Ethiopia is the capital of Africa and motherland of all Africans. Because of that I am very happy to serve here. And also, my president instructed me to reinforce and strengthen the cooperation between Ethiopia and Cote d’Ivoire. This reinforcement should be in terms of our economic and commercial relationships.”

Seychelles Ambassador to Ethiopia, Conrad Vincent Mederic expressed his optimism and familiarity of the system in Ethiopia to enhance overall bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Seychelles.

Ambassador Mederic added that he has keen interest to develop cooperation with Ethiopia in the field of aviation, tourism, culture, sport, trade investment and other sectors.

“I came here with a lot of optimism. I have been here before for some meetings. So, I am a bit familiar with the system here. We also want to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries. We have Ethiopian Airlines going to Seychelles four times a per week. We therefore want to develop cooperation in the field of tourism, culture, sports, trade and investment, and other areas.”

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Dina Mufti said on his part that Ethiopia’s commitment to strengthen relationship with countries of the respective ambassadors in various fields has been reaffirmed by President Sahle-Work Zewde.

Various countries have also been expressing keen interest to strengthen relationship with Ethiopia, he added.

“This is an indication of the fact that various countries have intense interest of strengthening relationships with Ethiopia and having representation in Ethiopia,” the spokesperson pointed out.