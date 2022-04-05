Over 400 Million Birr Worth Sports, Cultural Institutions Damaged by TPLF in Regions

Addis Ababa April 5/2022 /ENA/ Over 400 million birr worth property damage has been perpetrated by the terrorist TPLF on sports and cultural institutions in Amhara and Afar regions, according to Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The ministry held today consultations with sector stakeholders on the damages caused with the view to rehabilitating cultural and sports facilities in regions.

A study conducted by Ministry of Culture and Sport in cooperation with the regions and partner organizations on the impact of the terrorist TPLF’s war was presented at the forum.

Culture and Sport Minister, Kejela Merdassa said on the occasion that 460.7 million birr worth museums, youth centers, monuments, government offices, sports equipment, infrastructure, among other culture and sport facilities, have been destroyed by the terrorist group.

One of the researchers, Endris Abdi stated that among the damaged assets include the recently completed modern Sheikh Alamudin Stadium in Woldia city in North Wollo Zone of Amhara region.

The study recommended that the damaged areas be rehabilitated in short, medium, and long term with the participation of various stakeholders.

Endris pointed out the plan is to complete 50 percent of the rehabilitation and reconstruction work by the government and the remaining half by stakeholders in 2024.