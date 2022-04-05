Ethiopia Earns 2.5 Billion USD from Export in Eight Months

Addis Ababa April 5/2022 /ENA/The nation has secured 2.52 billion USD from export over the past eight months, according to Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

Presenting the performance report of his ministry to the House of People’s Representatives today, Trade and Regional Integration Minister Gebremeskel Chala said the country has secured 2.52 billion USD from export during the past eight months.

The projected export earning in the stated period was 2.77 billion USD, he added.

Of the total revenue secured 1.75 billion USD was obtained from agriculture, 320.9 million USD from industry, 389 million USD from mining and other sectors.

The performance has shown 20 percent increment when compared with same period last year.