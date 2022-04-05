PM Abiy Stresses Home Gardens to Bolstering Urban Agriculture

Addis Ababa April 5/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has stressed the vertical home gardens to bolstering urban agriculture for enhanced food security and nutrition.



“Regardless of the size of backyards or lack of one, home gardens are essential to bolstering urban agriculture for enhanced food security and nutrition as our cities continue to grow,” Abiy tweeted today.

Noting that developing vertical gardens with recycled materials is an accessible alternative for many, he said “I encourage households to explore this potential”.