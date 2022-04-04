Ethiopia’s Clean Energy Efforts Commended at International Fora: Ministry

April 04,2022 (ENA) The efforts Ethiopia has made in generating energy from green sources have been praised at international fora, according to Ministry of Water and Energy.



In his press briefing to journalists today, Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Itefa said Ethiopia took part at the 9th World Water Forum and 8th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue over the weeks.

He added that at both conferences, Ethiopia has successfully promoted its achievements in the areas of water and energy, as well as what it intends to achieve ahead.

Ethiopia has made successful deliberation on the 9th World Water Forum that took place in Dakar, Senegal, which he said was commended for climate change mitigation.

He added that the fora were good opportunities to introduce development activities Ethiopia has embarked on based on cooperation, without harming others.

Regarding the 8th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Habtamu said Ethiopia has actively participated at the conference and held successful discussion, promoting its great potential in the energy sector.

He also said that the forum agreed to focus on renewable energy development and highlighted Ethiopia’s development in the green renewable energy sector, which he said was exemplary.

The minister further explained that it was a good opportunity to raise awareness among those who want to invest in Ethiopia’s energy sector.

Over the past years, the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) has become a leading international forum for key stakeholders of energy sector.

High-level policymakers, from industrial, science and civil society sectors were given the opportunity to share their experiences and reflections on safe, affordable and environmentally friendly global energy transition, it was leant.

It is to be recalled that there is a global understanding to reach climate neutrality by 2050. To achieve this, the world needs a Global Green Deal with the transformation of the energy systems at its heart.