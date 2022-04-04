Repatriation of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia Continued, Foreign Affairs Ministry Says

April 04,2022 (ENA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the repatriation of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia is well underway.



It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia has planned to repatriate over 102,000 Ethiopians who are in dire situation in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the plan the repatriation activity commenced last week by receiving 498 Ethiopians including women and children.

Accordingly, 1,270 Ethiopians, including 269 children, have arrived today in Addis Ababa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Up on arrival, the returnees were warmly welcomed by Foreign Affairs officials at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

It is estimated that about 750,000 Ethiopians currently reside in Saudi Arabia with about 450,000 are likely to have travelled to the country through irregular means.

The government of Ethiopia will continue repatriating its citizens located in various prisons and detention centers in Saudi Arabia by conducting three flights a day for three days every week.