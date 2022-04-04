ICRC Transports 200 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Tigray

April 04,2022 (ENA) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) disclosed that it has transported 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Tigray Regional State of Ethiopia.



The ICRC convoy carrying medical assistance, food and water treatment supplies arrived in the Tigray region on Sunday, through Afar, it was indicated.

Spokesperson for the ICRC, Fatima Sator told ENA trucks carrying 200 tons of food, medical and water treatment supplies have been delivered to Tigray region.

The ICRC has started transporting humanitarian aid to the region after six months, she said, adding it will continue to provide regular humanitarian assistance.

Prior to the arrival of the convoy, the ICRC conducted almost 40 cargo flight into Tigray since January, delivering life-saving drugs such as insulin, hemodialysis, oxytocin, tetanus toxic gloves and surgical material.

The ICRC has welcomed the government’s decision to end the humanitarian crisis and will contribute to improving access to humanitarian assistance, she added.