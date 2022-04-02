EEP Delegation, South Sudanese Minister Discuss Energy

April 2/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) delegation held discussion with South Sudan Energy and Dams Minister Peter Marcello today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Briefing the minister, Ethiopian Electric Power CEO Andualem Siae said Ethiopia’s green energy capacity will be growing to more than seventy thousand gigawatt in the near future, predominantly utilizing environment friendly sources.

The government is diversifying the energy sources to avoid challenges of the dry seasons as well as to make the energy supply reliable, he added.

Andualem highlighted on the occasion Ethiopia’s commitment to cover eastern African countries by expanding the existing electricity interconnections and setting up new lines.

He also expressed the countries readiness to assess and identify better ways to interconnect Ethiopia and South Sudan via the energy grid.

Stating the importance of creating strong socio-economic interrelation between the two countries, Energy and Dams Minister Peter Marcello appreciated Ethiopia’s initiative.

Following the discussion, he gave directions for further deliberations with the concerned team from the two sides.