Council Approves Macroeconomic, Fiscal Framework

April 2/2022 /ENA/ The Council of Ministers has approved macroeconomic and fiscal framework of the country today.



The council discussed the macroeconomic and fiscal framework for the middle term Ethiopian fiscal years 2014-2019, it was learned.

The main objective of the framework is to set frame for detailed federal budget and general revenue forecast for the Ethiopian fiscal year 2015, expenditure ceiling, budget deficit and budget support ceiling for regional governments, it was learned.

The framework is primarily prepared based on cost of development projects, humanitarian assistance for man-made and natural disasters, reconstruction and rehabilitation, defense force, paying debt and executing new projects.