Blinken Lauds Current Humanitarian Assistance in Tigray, Afar Regions

April 2/2022 /ENA/ US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has welcomed the delivery of humanitarian assistance over recent days to Ethiopians in the Tigray and Afar regions.



“We urge all parties to build upon this positive step to ensure progress toward a secure, stable, and prosperous Ethiopia,” the secretary twitted.

Ethiopia’s government announced “indefinite humanitarian truce” last Tuesday and the government has been translating the efforts into immediate improvements on the ground to facilitate unfettered humanitarian access, it was indicated.

It is also noted that National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa affirmed to ENA that some 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have reached Tigray regional capital Mekelle. And he called on the TPLF to refrain from hindering assistance and play positive role in facilitating the supply of aid to Tigray.