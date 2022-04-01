Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Support Implementation of South Sudanese Peace Deal

The Minister of Defense, Dr. Abraham Belay, leading a delegation to South Sudan, has delivered Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s message to the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit today.

During the occasion, the Minister expressed Ethiopia’s concerns, as a friendly country, regarding the issues observed lately over the implementation of South Sudan’s Peace Deal further affirming his country’s commitment to providing all the necessary support for the successful implementation of the deal.

President Salva Kirr, on his part, appreciated the unwavering stance of Ethiopia to support peace and stability efforts in South Sudan further extending appreciation for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s concern and initiative to sending a delegation to South Sudan.

The issue observed recently in the country has roots in the complex nature of the implementation of the Peace Deal, the President said, reaffirming the proper handling of the case.

President Kiir also briefed the Ethiopian delegation about the current state of the implementation of the peace deal.

Dr. Abraham also had a meeting with First Vice President Riek Machar, where the First Vice President appreciated Ethiopia’s role in bringing about the South Sudanese Peace Deal and called on Ethiopia to continue its support to the success of the deal.

The Ethiopian delegation also met and discussed with Hon. Tat Gatluak, President Kiir’s security advisor and Hon. Angelina Teny, the Minister of Defense of South Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.