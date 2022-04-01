Government Affirms Commitment to Continue Provision of Humanitarian Support for Tigray

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission said the Government of Ethiopia will strengthen provision of humanitarian support for the people of Tigray.

National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa told ENA that some 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have reached the regional capital Mekelle today.

This is done based on the humanitarian truce declared by the Government of Ethiopia for the humanitarian needs of the people in Tigray region, he added.

According to him, the government is fulfilling its promise; and the TPLF must also refrain from hindering assistance and play positive role in facilitating the supply of aid.

The commissioner recalled that following the decision made by the government, various humanitarian organizations have been providing medicine, medical equipment, nutritious foodstuffs and finance on daily basis via air transportation to the needy in Tigray.

Allowing a full week of air transportation to several international humanitarian organizations was one of the initiatives and it will continue till the demand for support is met, Mitiku stated.

The World Food Programme on its part twitted today: “WFP-led convoys to Tigray are back on the road and making steady progress.”

They “will soon cross into Tigray, bringing in over 500 mt of urgently needed WFP/partner food and nutrition supplies for communities on edge of starvation.”