EU Special Envoy Lauds Encouraging Situation Created for Humanitarian Operations in Tigray

Addis Ababa April /2022 /ENA/ European Union (EU) Special Envoy for Horn of Affairs Annette Weber appreciated efforts to ensure unfettered access to humanitarians and peace in Ethiopia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen received EU Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber at his office today.

The two sides discussed on current situations in Ethiopia, particularly the humanitarian issue in the Tigray region and geopolitical matters of common concern.

Discussing the Humanitarian situation in the Tigray region, Demeke said the recently declared Humanitarian truce would address the humanitarian aid needs of the people in Tigray.

In line with the pledges made by the government declaring the humanitarian truce, more than 22 WFP trucks loaded with humanitarian aid are about to enter the Tigray region, Demeke added.

Expressing concerns over the actions of the TPLF that continued to provide excuses to reciprocate, Demeke urged the international community to influence the militants to commit to the terms of the truce.

The minister further briefed Weber about the encouraging steps taken by the government to maintain peace and stability in the country.

The release of high-profile political figures from prison, the lifting of the State of Emergency before its due time, and the proposed national dialogue are steps of manifestations of the government’s determination to see a lasting peace in the country, Demeke mentioned.

The EU Special Envoy, on her part, lauded the efforts of the government to ensure peace in the country and the encouraging situation created for humanitarian operations in the Tigray region following the humanitarian truce.

The Special Envoy has appreciated the efforts to ensure unfettered access to humanitarians and peace in Ethiopia.