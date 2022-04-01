UN Security Council Passes Decision to Reconfigure AMISOM into African Union Transition Mission

Addis Ababa April /2022 /ENA/ The Security Council announced that it has unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing the decision to reconfigure the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) into the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia because of the need to continue countering al-Shabaab.

According to a statement of the UN, the resolution encompasses the council’s expectations for the Government of Somalia relating to facilitating the electoral process and assuming responsibility for national security.

The resolution specifically encompasses the need to counter al-Shabaab; the reconfiguration of AMISOM into the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia; the role of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS); requests for international financial support; and reporting requirements for the Government of Somalia and the African Union

Through the resolution, the council endorsed the decision it made with the African Union Peace and Security Council to reconfigure AMISOM into the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia and authorized — for an initial period of 12 months — African Union member states to take all necessary measures.

The necessary measures include to carry out the mandate of reducing the threat posed by al-Shabaab; support the capacity-building of the integrated Somali security and police forces; conduct a phased handover of security responsibilities to Somalia; and support peace and reconciliation efforts in that country, the statement said.

The text also sets out the strategic objectives and tasks the council decided to authorize the new mission to pursue, including conducting jointly planned and targeted operations with Somali security forces to degrade al-Shabaab and affiliates linked to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant/Da’esh (ISIL/Da’esh) and supporting the capacity development of the Somali security forces.

The council further authorized AU member states to deploy up to 19,626 uniformed personnel — including a minimum of 1,040 police personnel — until 31 December 2022 and to deploy up to 17,626 uniformed personnel — with the same minimum police personnel — between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2023, the statement pointed out.

Additionally, it requested AU to ensure certain structures are in place, including those providing clear oversight of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, and clear command and control of the mission and operational coordination between its contingents.

By other terms, the resolution underscored that completing the electoral process in Somalia will help progress national priorities and support transition from international security support, calling on the Somali authorities to assume progressively greater responsibility for national security and implement a strategic plan to generate new security forces.

It also reiterated that the Government of Somalia has the primary responsibility for ensuring security in Somalia and called on the country to prioritize, coordinate and strengthen efforts to counter al-Shabaab and ISIL/Da’esh affiliates.

The council further requested the Secretary-General to, through the United Nations Trust Fund in Somalia, support up to 13,900 Somali security forces, including an appropriate share of the state and federal police who are formally integrated into the Somali security forces in line with the National Security Architecture and who are actively participating in joint or coordinated operations with the new Mission that directly implement the Somalia Transition Plan.

It also urged member states to consider providing funding to that Trust Fund.