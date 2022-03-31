Military Officials of Ethiopia and South Sudan Agree to Share Experience in Logistics, Border security

March 31/2022/ENA/ The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and its South Sudanese counterpart have agreed to share experience in logistics, capacity-building and cooperate in border security issues, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



Deputy Chief of Ethiopian Defense Forces, L. General Abebaw Tadesse met with South Sudanese counterpart, Lt.Gen.Thoi Chany Reath.

Following the meeting, the Ethiopian delegation and the South Sudanese side agreed to share experience in logistics and capacity-building and cooperate in border security issues.