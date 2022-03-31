US Committed to Supporting Afar by Focusing on Displaced, Affected Communities: Ambassador Jacobson

March 31/2022/ENA/ The United States of America is committed to supporting the Afar region, now during the conflict and in the future; and is particularly focused on those who are displaced and communities that have been ravaged by conflict and other disasters, Ambassador Tracey Jacobson said during her visit to Afar Region.



According to a press release of the US Embassy in Ethiopia, the American Chargé d’Affaires had traveled to Semera, Afar Region, and met with the Chief Administrator Awol Arba.

While in Semera, she visited recovery and humanitarian assistance efforts in the Afar Region, launched USAID’s surging emergency support for children and schools affected by conflict across Afar, it was learned.

During her visit, Ambassador Jacobson pledged continued support from the U.S. towards the region’s recovery, including direct humanitarian aid for those displaced by the conflict.

So far in 2022, the U.S. has committed to 90 million USD in Afar, including about 50 million in the development of the region and another 40 million in urgently needed humanitarian aid.

The Chargé d’Affaires further pledged that the U.S. is committed to supporting the Afar region— now during the conflict and in the future, during the coming drought and floods — and is particularly focused on those who are displaced and whose communities have been ravaged by conflict and other disasters.

She also visited Megle Kibo Primary School, which is one of 200 schools USAID is refurbishing in Afar with supplies, including books, desks, blackboards, and tents for emergency-use classrooms.

USAID is also providing psychosocial support to the students at these schools to help them cope with the distressing effects of the conflict and displacement, the statement said.

In 2021, USAID reportedly provided 100 million USD to WFP to support the northern Ethiopia humanitarian response.