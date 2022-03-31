Transportation of Humanitarian Aid to Tigray Region Begins with 21 Heavy Trucks

March 31/2022/ENA/ Some 21 trucks have begun today transporting humanitarian aid through the World Food Program to Tigray region via Aba’la road of Afar region, according to Government Communication service.



The statement issued by the Government Communication Service recalled that the government of Ethiopia has been exerting the utmost effort to provide humanitarian aid to Tigray region by using all available options with a view to rescuing the lives of citizens, who are in dire situation.

Following the decision made by the government of Ethiopia, various humanitarian organizations have been providing medicine, medical equipment, nutritious foodstuffs and finance on daily basis via air transportation to the needy in Tigray, it added.

Accordingly, today, some 21 trucks began transporting humanitarian aid through the World Food Program to Tigray region via Aba’la road of Afar region, Government communication Service, said.

The Statement further stated that the Government of Ethiopia reaffirms its commitment to work closely with stakeholders to ensure the full delivery of humanitarian assistance to citizens in the region.