IGAD Stresses Importance of Education for Accelerated Regional Integration in East Africa

Addis Ababa, March 31/2022/ENA/ Regional countries should work together in the education sector in order to accelerate the regional integration of East Africa, according to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The 3rd IGAD Ministerial Conference on Education was held on Wednesday in Addis Ababa under the theme “Accelerating access to inclusive and quality education for refugees, returnees, IDPs and host communities.”

IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said on the occasion that education is one of the most important pathways to the regional integration of the IGAD region and beyond.

“It is important to bring our countries and communities together through intangible ways such as shared ideas as well as thoughts,” he added.

Education Minister Professor Berhanu Nega said on his part that Ethiopia has given special attention to the education sector by allocating 20 to 25 percent of its annual budget.

The government is very committed to enhance the quality of education at all levels of the nation’s education system.

“The Government of Ethiopia stands ready to share our experiences with member states building on our commitment to ensure access and quality of education to refugees, returnees, IDPs and host communities,” the minister stated.

Education ministers and representatives of ministers of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Sudan attended the conference.