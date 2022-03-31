Directive on Religious Broadcasting Services Promotes Values, Unity: Ethiopian Media Authority

Addis Ababa, March 31/2022/ENA/ Provision of a directive on religious broadcasting services would promote values and strengthens the unity and integrity of the country, according to Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA).



A draft directive on religious broadcasting services was discussed with stakeholders from representatives of religious media today.

Speaking on the occasion, Ethiopian Media Authority Director General Mohammed Edris stressed the need for a directive on religious broadcasting services to enable the institutions to contribute their part in enhancing and promoting the unity and integrity of the country.

The aim of the draft directive is to encourage religious broadcasting institutions to play constructive role in promoting peace, development, good governance and democracy, he added.

Even if most of the active religious media are transmitting their alternative religious messages, there are however reports of public grievances over the irresponsible reporting of few religious media outlets, the director general stated.

Inputs from the half-day discussion would be incorporated and the draft directive will be submitted to the pertinent stakeholders, it was learned.

There are currently over 50 religious television stations on air.

The Ethiopian Media Authority will start issuing licenses to existing and new religious stations effective April 1, 2022.