IGAD Holds Ministerial Validation Meeting on Blue Economy Strategy

Addis Ababa March 30/2022/ENA/ A pre-ministerial meeting for validation of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Blue Economy Strategy was held in Addis Ababa today.



Head of the IGAD’s Environmental Protection and Blue Economy Program, Eshete Dejene said on the occasion that a key element in the blue economy approach is to recognize the value of oceans, lakes and other water bodies in the national economic and social development context.

According to the head, a strategy is being formulated to develop the sector in a sustainable and collaborative manner.

The member states are, therefore, working to increase mutual benefits in tourism, fisheries development, maritime transport, port utilization and other ‘economic’ resources, he added.

International Legal expert at the Ethiopian Maritime Affairs Authority, Annane Kejela said that Ethiopia is developing a strategy in areas where the blue economy is prioritized.

Office of National Maritime Coordination and Blue Economy Director at Somalia’s President Office, Muntaziyah M. Jimale said on her part that her country is ready to share the resources of the sector.

She reaffirmed that Somalia is keen to use its resources in cooperation with member states, including Ethiopia.

“Working with member states in IGDA is playing important role. We look at the geopolitics, economical and so many aspects. It is also important to share experience and learn from member states to advance the blue economy,” Jimale added.

IGAD Executive-Secretary Representative Daher Elmi said the strategy will accelerate efforts to create economic integration by strengthening regional cooperation.

It is also one of the flagship projects bringing IGAD to the communities.

“Develop harmonizing regional blue economic initiatives for increased cooperation and regional integration by using blue economy as catalyst to stimulate converging dynamic interest an effort,” Elmi stated.

With the financial support of EU, the IGAD has developed a five-year Blue Economy Strategy (2021-2025) and Implementation Plan aligned with Africa’s Blue Economy Strategy.