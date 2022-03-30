Ethiopia, Kenya Agree to Cooperate in Security Issues

March 30/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia and Kenya have agreed to cooperate in bilateral and security issues in the region.



National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Berhanu Jula and his Kenyan counterpart General Robert Kibochi held talks in Nairobi today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Office.

Field Marshal Berhanu Jula reportedly said on the occasion that there is favorable condition and opportunity for the two sides to cooperate in peace and security issues.

Kenyan Chief of Defence Forces General Kibochi said on his part Ethiopia and Kenya have longstanding friendship and such relationship need to be further strengthened.

The chief of staff have agreed to support each other in training, peacekeeping and security sectors.

Field Marshal Berhanu Jula and General Kibochi agreed also to take the lead in strengthening the Eastern Africa Standby Force in which Ethiopia and Kenya are members.