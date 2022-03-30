Nation Plans to Repatriate More Than 100,000 Citizens from Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa March30/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia has repatriated 498 citizens from Saudi Arabia today, out of the over 102,000 citizens it plans to bring home within 11 months.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the returnees were welcomed by senior government officials, including Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye and Foreign Affairs State Minister Brtukan Ayano.

The state minister Brtukan said on the occasion the Ethiopia nationals were in various prisons in Saudi Arabia.

According to her, the government plans to repatriate more than 102,000 citizens in difficult situations to their homeland.

A national committee composed of various stakeholders has been facilitating the repatriation and rehabilitation of the returnees.

According to her, 40,000 citizens are voluntarily registered to return to Ethiopia, and priority would be given to women, children, and sick people.

After training and awareness is given to the returnees, efforts will be made to permanently rehabilitate the returnees in their respective regions, it was learned.

Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye said on her part that preparations have been underway to rehabilitate returnees, and priority will be given to elders, women and children.

In today’s first round flight, 157 were children and 341 women out of the total 498 returnees.

Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) Assistant Director, Teiba Hassan stated that 16 stakeholders will work cooperatively to give support for the returnees.

Projects that solve economical and social issues of the returnees would be implemented.