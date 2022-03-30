Ethiopia Taking Part in Int’l Mediterranean Tourism Market Fair in Israel

Addis Ababa March 30/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia is participating in the 28th International Mediterranean Tourism Market Fair that kicked off in Tel Aviv, Israel, yesterday.



Exhibitors from 33 countries are showcasing their tourist attraction sites and heritages, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A video that highlighted the tangible and intangible heritages of Ethiopia was shown at the two-day fair, it was learned.

The video featured the landscape, cultural and historical heritages as well as archeological sites of the country.

On the occasion, Ethiopia’s ambassador to Israel, Reta Alemu called on Israelis to visit Ethiopia.

Israeli President Herzog, Tourism Minister of Yoel Razvozov and senior tourism officials attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) is the largest annual professional tourism fair of its kind in the Eastern Mediterranean and is designed to connect professionals from all levels of business and service in tourism and travel.