498 Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia Start Arriving Home

Addis Ababa March 30/2022 /ENA/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that it has started repatriating Ethiopians living in harsh condition in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Office, some 498 Ethiopians have been repatriated to home today.

Of 498 refugees, 157 of them are children and the rest 341 are women.

Upon arrival, Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergoge Tesfaye, Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano and other senior government officials have received the returnees at Bole international Airport this morning.

It is to be called that committee has been established to oversee the repatriation and rehabilitation of citizens from Saudi Arabia.

The committee, comprising 16 institutions, revealed that about 100 thousand Ethiopians would be repatriated within the upcoming 7-11 months.