Defense Ministry, Chinese Embassy Sign Agreement to Build Modern Medical Laboratory

Addis Ababa March 29/2022 /ENA /The Ethiopian Ministry of Defense and the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia have signed an agreement that would help build a modern medical laboratory for the Defense Referral Hospital nearing completion.

Defense Minister Abraham Belay and Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan signed the agreement today, according to Ministry of Defense.

At the signing ceremony, the defense minister said the relationship between Ethiopia and China is strong and unbreakable.

According to him, the agreement will elevate the standard of the hospital to a high level.

Ambassador Zhiyuan said on his part China will further consolidate its growing bilateral relations with Ethiopia based on mutual benefits.

In this regard, China will provide and build state-of-the-art medical laboratory infrastructure, the ambassador noted.