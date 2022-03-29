Int’l Community Urged to Put Pressure on TPLF to Comply with Commitments to Ceasefire

Addis Ababa March 29/2022 /ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia called on the international community today to put pressure on Tigray militants to withdraw from the Afar and Amhara districts where they are being held hostage, and to comply with their commitments to ceasefire.

The Ethiopian government has taken a variety of actions since it has declared a truce for the humanitarian needs of the people in the Tigray region, according Government Communication Services.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian government had declared a truce for the humanitarian needs of the people in the Tigray region.

In a statement it issued today, Government Communication Services stated that allowing a full week of air transportation to several international humanitarian organizations was one of the initiatives it took to meet the humanitarian needs of the people.

Accordingly, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, money, and nutritional supplements are being transported by air as much as possible.

To further expand access to humanitarian assistance, the World Food Program (WFP) has been allowed to transport 43 trucks of food aid to people in need in Tigray region via Abala Road.

Of this, 20 trucks are stationed in Semera town of Afar region carrying humanitarian aid, it was learned.

According to the statement, the Ethiopian government has been using all available means to rescue its citizens in Tigray region but has not been able to secure the cooperation of the other party.

The 43-truck food aid authorized to the World Food Program (WFP) had not been transported to Tigray region due to the closure of Abala Road by TPLF militants.

The Government of Ethiopia once again reaffirms its commitment to work closely with stakeholders to ensure the full delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need, the statement stressed.

Thus, the government of Ethiopia urges Tigray militants to refrain from citing various reasons and to disseminate misleading information and do their part to facilitate the supply of aid.

In addition, the government calls on the international community to put pressure on the Tigray militants to withdraw from the Afar and Amhara districts, where they are being held hostage, and to comply with their commitments to ceasefire.

The Ethiopian government hopes that all stakeholders in the Tigray region will work together to facilitate the delivery of aid and ensure a stable life for all.