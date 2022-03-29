President Ismail Omar Guelleh Heads Home after Two-day Official Visit to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa March 29/2022 /ENA/Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed bid farewell to President Ismail Omar Guelleh at Bole International Airport today, as he capped off his two-day official visit, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

During the two-day official visit, the two leaders exchanged views on how to strengthen bilateral ties and discussed regional issues of common interest.

Particular issues of discussion that were raised include strengthening economic ties, promoting trade, agricultural investments, joint infrastructure development, tourism, and energy, among others.