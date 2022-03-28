Repatriating Ethiopians From Saudi Arabia to Begin in Two Days

March 28/2022/ENA/ Repatriating Ethiopian citizens from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will begin on Wednesday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



The committee established to oversee the repatriation and rehabilitation of citizens from Saudi Arabia had a meeting today chaired by Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano.

It was revealed during the meeting that about 100,000 Ethiopians would be repatriated within the upcoming 7-11 months.

It estimated that about 750,000 Ethiopians are now living in Saudi Arabia.

Among the total 300,000 are legal while the remaining have entered to that country illegally.

A high-level Ethiopian government delegation is facilitating the repatriation of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia.

Accordingly, the repatriation activity will begin on Wednesday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.