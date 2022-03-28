PM Abiy, President Guelleh Confer Bilateral and Regional Issues

March 28/2022/ENA/ Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed and Djibouti’s President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh have discussed bilateral and regional issues in Addis Ababa.

Following his arrival in Addis Ababa yesterday for two-day official visit, President Guelleh alongside Prime Minister Abiy has visited the Head Office of Ethiopian Information Network Security Agency (INSA) on Monday.

Accordingly, the two leaders have exchanged views on how to strengthen bilateral ties and discussed regional issues of common interest.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide who attended the meeting said the two countries have strong and long standing relations and the discussion made between the two leaders aims at strengthening such ties.

Noting that the meeting between the two leaders was so productive, he said the two nations have strong people-to-people ties alongside their geographical proximity which laid their relations on strong foundations.

The leaders discussed and agreed on ways to accelerate road infrastructures including to realize expressways which are under construction in the route to further link Ethiopia and Djibouti so as to boost the nations’ inclusive ties, according to Ahmed.

Projects being underway in terms of electricity, portable water, and telecom as well as the railway infrastructure were also part of the discussion, the minister said.

Highlighting that Djibouti’s peace and stability is equally important for Ethiopia, Ahmed said the two leaders have agreed to work in a more collaborative and coordinated manner to secure the two nations’ peace and security.

Foreign Minister of Djibouti Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said for his part that the visit of president Ismaïl Omar Guelleh to Ethiopia was really successful.

“We discuss about energy, we discussed about water how to promote trade through upgrading the performance of the logistics. You know, Ethiopia and Djibouti have very integrated economies, and sometimes we are also quoted as role-model,” he pointed out.

“Today, the visit of the president was really successful and he has discussed these issues with his brother Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali,” Youssouf noted.

Press Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister, Billene Seyoum told the media that the leaders have expressed commitment to further strengthen relations in various sectors including trade agriculture, investment, logistics and tourism.

The visit of the president also aims at strengthening regional integration particularly in economic, political and cultural ties, she added.