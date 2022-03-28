Chinese Ambassador Visits Dire Dawa City of Ethiopia

March 28/2022/ENA/ Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan has visited Dire Dawa Industrial Park on Sunday.



The ambassador has also discussed with Mayer of the city, Kedir Juhar Ibrahim on bilateral issues.

During the visit, Ambassador Zhao has expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with Ethiopia, especially in Dire Dawa in the field of industrialization.

He has also expressed willingness to increase local employment, bringing more benefits to both sides.

Mayor Kedir has welcomed the Ambassador’s friendly visit and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with China in water resources exploitation and urban infrastructure development.

According to the press release from Chinese embassy, both sides are satisfied with the current good development trend and cooperation prospects.