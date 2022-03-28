PM Abiy, President Ismail Omar Guelleh Discuss on Bilateral Issues

Addis Ababa, March 28/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation held a bilateral meeting with President Ismail Omar Guelleh and his delegation to discuss bilateral and regional issues.



It is to be recalled that Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh had arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday for an official visit.

Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, the President was welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and higher government officials.

According to the Office of Prime Minister, the two sides today discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Particular issues of discussion that were raised include strengthening economic ties promoting trade, agricultural investments, joint infrastructure development, tourism, energy as well as other areas.

The two leaders will continue exploring areas of mutual concern over the duration of the visit, it was indicated.