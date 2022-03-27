Embassies of Five Countries, UNESCO Celebrate International Nowruz Day in Addis

The embassies of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, India, Turkey, Pakistan, and UNESCO have held the celebration of the International Nowruz Day, the first of its kind in Africa, in Addis Ababa today at the premises of the Defence Forces Officer’s Club.

Nowruz, which signifies new day, marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinoqx, which usually occurs on 21 March, it was indicated.

Nowruz is celebrated as the beginning of the New Year by more than 300 million people all around the world for over 3000 years, among others, in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East.

During the ceremony, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Ambassador Dina Mufti congratulated the countries and UNESCO for celebrating Nowruz in Ethiopia.

“It plays very important role in bringing ties among people based on mutual respect, ideals of peace and good neighborliness. It is also an intangible cultural heritage that has been registered in the UNESCO,” Ambassador Dina said.

The Ambassador extended his appreciation to the embassies on behalf of the Ethiopian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for celebrating this holiday for the first time in Africa, in its capital Ethiopia.

The celebration of Nowruz in Addis Ababa is a symbol of friendship with Ethiopia, where its relations with the countries and peoples would bolster cultural ties, broader friendship and solidarity at global level, the spokesperson added.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Ethiopia, Barlybas Sadykov said Nowruz is the celebration of the arrival of spring, renewal of nature and new beginnings.

The ambassador went on as saying: “Its traditions reflect ancient and diverse cultural customs, which promote ideals of peace, unity, kindness and concord. Nowruz plays significant role in strengthening ties among peoples based on mutual respect and good neighborliness. Celebrating Nowruz also means the affirmation of life in harmony with nature.”

The fact that the event is celebrated for the first time in Ethiopia is also important for the African Union and the United Nations as Nowruz has been registered in UNESCO, ambassador Sadykov added.

UNESCO International Institute for Capacity-Building in Africa and Addis Ababa Liaison Office Director, Yumiko Yakozeki on her part emphasized the need for holding such uplifting ceremonies during challenges to inspire peace, solidarity and joy.

“It reflects many of the values of UNESCO such as importance of building connections, promoting mutual respect, living harmoniously with nature, and promoting solidarity and peace in the mind of people,” Yumiko Yakozeki said.

Representatives of the organizing countries and UNESCO have planted tree seedlings at the premises of the Defence Forces Officer’s Club to encourage Ethiopia’s green legacy and embrace harmony of life and nature.

Ambassadors, diplomats, dignitaries and invited guests have attended the ceremony where cultural songs, dances, poems, among others, were presented to the audience.