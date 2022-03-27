Addis Ababa March 27/2022/ENA/ Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh has arrived in Addis Ababa for an official visit.



Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, the President was welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and higher government officials.

The leaders of the two countries are expected to hold talks on bilateral, national and regional issues.

Ethiopia and Djibouti have a long standing history and strong friendship.

They are working closely to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in the political and economic fields.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia and Djibouti are working together on the areas of railway, road, water, telecom, electricity and other development sectors to ensure mutual benefits.