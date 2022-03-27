DPM & FM Demeke Attends 20th Doha Forum, Holds Sideline Discussions

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen has attended the 20th Doha Forum and discussed with representatives of various countries and leaders of international organizations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two-day Doha Forum in Qatar, being held under the theme “Transforming for a New Era” in the attendance of high-level government officials and CEOs, is deliberating critical global and regional developments, providing clear directional and actionable recommendations, it was indicated.

On the margins of partaking in the forum along with his delegation, Demeke has discussed with Qatar Fund for Development Director-General, Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari, and Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

On the occasion, Demeke lauded the multifaceted socio-economic support of the Qatar Development Fund to Ethiopia, immensely enhancing the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He has also discussed with Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on bilateral relations and current issues to further cement friendly relations between Ethiopia and Turkey.

In another development, Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Redwan Hussien virtually participated in the two-day 8th Ministerial meeting of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), according to the ministry.

Redwan in his remark appreciated the commitment of Japan to cooperate with African countries under TICAD, and with Ethiopia, in particular, under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Quality and Productivity Improvement (Kaizen) projects.

He also appreciated the government of Japan for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia, further stressing the need to increase economic support given the straining pressure of the pandemic on African economies.

The Ambassador explained the steps taken to transform the economy in Ethiopia under the Home Grown Economic reform and the 10-year economic plan, further calling on Japan for sustained support.

Besides stressing the need to cementing Africa-Japan ties in trade, investment, technology transfer, and human development, Ambassador Redwan called on Japan to work with Africa in concretizing the aspirations for sustainable peace and development under Agenda 2063.