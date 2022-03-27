American Political Analyst Calls on UN to Investigate Recent Statements of WHO Director-General

The United Nations has to investigate the recent statements made by the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, on Tigray for being one-sided and intervening in the affairs of sovereign country, the veteran political analyst Lawrence Freeman said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the analyst said “I have found some of the statements recently made by the Director General of World Health Organization concerning Tigray to be very much one-sided”.

The director general has called the situation in Tigray the worst humanitarian situation in the world, Freeman recalled, adding that there are unfortunately many serious situations in the world right now.

“We have a conflict going on between Russia and Ukraine, we have a conflict where people living in horrible conditions in Yemen, we have food shortage around the world that is threatening hundreds of millions people, most of which are poor people in Africa.”

Citing other worst humanitarian situations worldwide, the political analyst argued that one has to question whether he is been honest or whether his bias is affecting him.

Freeman further stressed that the director general has been biased, jeopardizes his priority and his objectiveness as head of the World Health Organization; and that has to be looked into.

“The question of infringing in the sovereignty of independent nation is very serious, and I have seen some of his tweets and some of his comments. This raises genuine questions whether he is playing his role in favor of TPLF. It certainly appears that way in his tweets and comments…. I think the UN has to investigate this because the UN is the body having 194 to 197 independent nations and part of its charter is the sovereignty of each nation must be respected.”

According to the American political analyst, intervening in the affairs of the sovereign nation of Ethiopia and those actions are unacceptable and therefore they have to be examined and looked into and investigated by the United Nations.

Last January, the Government of Ethiopia also stated that “He (WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom) has spread harmful misinformation and compromised WHO’s reputation, independence, credibility which is evident from his social media postings.”