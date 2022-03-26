Gov’t Committed To Exert Maximum Effort to Provide, Facilitate Humanitarian Assistance to Tigray

March 26/2022 /ENA/ The government of Ethiopia is committed to providing and facilitating humanitarian assistance into the Tigray region, according to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission.



Since the declaration of unilateral humanitarian ceasefire the government of Ethiopia has established a number of ways that boost effective and efficient delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Briefing the media today, Commissioner of National Disaster Risk Management Commission Mitiku Kassa said the federal government has been working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to the region in various ways.

However, he stated that the terrorist group has been obstacle to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Since January 2022, humanitarian assistance including medicine and nutrition food have been provided to the region through air transport due to the obstruction of the TPLF terrorist group to provide alternative assistances to the region by land transport.

Moreover, he added that more than 1.2 billion birr has been transferred to the Tigray region since July 2021.

The Commissioner reiterated that the government has also been undertaking extensive activities to improve the humanitarian aid by strengthening strong collaboration with partners.

Noting thousands of people from Tigray region were fleeing to neighboring regions in search of need, he said, adding that efforts were being made to study the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance.

He reiterated that the government will continue to work to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Tigray region.

The Government of Ethiopia, realizing the need to take extraordinary measures to save lives and reduce the human suffering, has declared an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately this week.

This decision is taken to ensure the free flow of emergency humanitarian aid to all those in need of assistance. To optimize the success of the humanitarian truce, the government calls upon the insurgents in Tigray to desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighboring regions.