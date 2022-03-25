Eid al-Fitr-to-Eid al-Adha GreatHomeComing Initiative Promotes Ethiopia’s Image, Bilateral Ties

Addis Abeba March 25/2022 /ENA/ The Great Ethiopian Home Coming Initiative being organized under the banner: “Eid al-Fitr-to -Eid al-Adha ” will help to promote Ethiopia’s place in the history of Islam to the rest of the world besides enhancing bilateral relations with the Middle East countries.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, addressing the Parliament last Month, invited the Muslim diaspora to return home for Ramadan to repeat the success of the #GreatEthiopianHomeComing.

The committee established to facilitate the initiative told journalists today that the initiative is expected to help build the country’s image by promoting Islamic values, religious coexistence, history, culture and Islamic heritage in Ethiopia.

The initiative will also help to promote Ethiopia’s place in Islamic history to the world, besides enhancing bilateral relations with the Middle East Countries.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano disclosed that more than 100,000 Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia are expected to come to Ethiopia as part of the initiative.

The necessary preparation is being underway that comprises of a number of events including a Grand Eid Prayer ceremony, large public Iftar, planting seedlings, trade fairs, discussion forums, visits to tourist attractions, among other things, the committee indicated.