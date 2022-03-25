IGAD Appreciate Announcement of Ethiopian Gov’t Humanitarian Truce

Addis Ababa March 25/2022 /ENA/The Executive Secretary of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) welcomed the decision of the Government of Ethiopia to declare an indefinite humanitarian ceasefire and the reciprocal announcement by the regional government of Tigray, according to a statement issued by the authority today.

IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu welcomed the decision of the Government of Ethiopia to declare an indefinite humanitarian ceasefire that is intended to enhance humanitarian access to those in need in the Tigray region.

He also welcomed the reciprocal announcement by the regional government of Tigray to commit themselves to respect the truce and cessation of hostilities.

The executive secretary appealed to international partners to do all it takes to ensure that humanitarian assistance is scaled up and provided in a timely and predictable manner to Tigray and other regions affected by the prevailing situation of drought and food insecurity.

Finally, he called on all the parties to actively pursue durable peace through all available mechanisms, including the national dialogue and the good offices of the Chairperson of the African Union and the leadership of IGAD.