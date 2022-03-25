Ethiopian Diaspora in America Will Go Out in Mass to Protest against HR6600 Draft Bill: Political Analyst

Addis Ababa March 25/2022/ENA/ The Ethiopian Diaspora in America will go out in mass to demonstrate on the streets of America and denounce the draft bill HR6600 that is set to impose unhelpful and cruel sanctions, the US-based Nile Kings Channel director and political analyst Ustaz jemal Beshir said.

In an exclusive interview with Ethiopian News Agency, the American analyst of Ethiopian origin said the draft bill which attempts to impose sanctions on Ethiopia would also affect the long-term relations between the two countries.

The legislative and executive bodies of the United States of America should, therefore, kill the bill and review the policy of the country towards Ethiopia.

The analyst, who noted that the bill has multifaceted damaging impacts on Ethiopia, pointed out that Ethiopians living outside the country know what is happening inside the country and will continue to vigorously defend the nation’s interests, opposing HR6600 draft bill.

“We the Ethiopian Diaspora in America know our interests; and therefore will go out en mass to demonstrate on the streets of America and denounce the draft bill written to impose unhelpful and cruel sanctions.”

Jemal further stressed that the Ethiopian community in the United States and the various entities can play a pivotal role in opposing such sanctions, and they can change the American position because they have the right to vote in elections and other related matters in American policies.

He finally called on Ethiopians all over the world to unite and cooperate in opposing the draft bill (HR6600) through several activities like the historic #NoMore movement and other activities to defend the interest of the nation.

The draft bill HR6600 compromises the efforts of the Ethiopian government and threatens the progress of the peace initiative that the government has been exerting to end conflict and restore stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said recently that the draft bill H.R. 6600 introduced by U.S. Congressman Tom Malinowski threatens the progress of the peace initiative that the Government of Ethiopia has been executing to end conflict and restore stability.

Ethiopia believes that the HR 6600 draft bill doesn’t measure up to the level of historic relationship between Ethiopia and United States.