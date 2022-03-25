EU, AUC Welcome Declaration of Indefinite Humanitarian Truce

Addis Ababa March 25/2022 /ENA/ The European Union and African Union Commission welcome the Declaration of an indefinite Humanitarian Truce by the Government of Ethiopia in an effort to expedite the provision of much needed humanitarian aid to people in need in the Tigray region.

The EU stands ready to support speedy delivery of humanitarian assistance to all those in need, according to European Union in Ethiopia.

Similarly, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the Declaration of an indefinite Humanitarian Truce by the Government of Ethiopia in an effort to expedite the provision of much needed humanitarian aid to people in need in the Tigray region.

The Chairperson calls the donor community and humanitarian agencies to redouble their efforts to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Tigray and all affected regions, including Amhara and Afar regions.

He reiterates the call for all partners to scale up humanitarian relief efforts in order to reach all those in need.

Also, he continues to advocate for a negotiated permanent comprehensive ceasefire, and for parties to engage in dialogue towards this goal.

In this regard, the Chairperson urges the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, to continue his strong efforts working closely with the parties and stakeholders towards the swift resolution of the conflict.