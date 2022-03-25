Ethiopian Catholic Church Launches 135 Mn Birr Project to Rehabilitate Victims of Conflicts

March 25/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Catholic Church has launched today a project to rehabilitate victims of conflicts in the country with an outlay of 135 million Birr.



The project will be implemented in Tigray, Amhara, Afar and Oromia regions to rehabilitate communities affected by war and insecurity.

Some 227,555 people including 9,690 children and 36,199 internally displaced persons are expected to benefit from the project.

The provision of food and non-food items to the affected and displaced persons due conflicts in the aforementioned regions is part of the project.