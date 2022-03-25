US, UK, Turkey Governments Welcome Ethiopia’s Declaration of Humanitarian Truce

March 25/2022 /ENA/ The governments of US, UK and Turkey have welcomed the declaration of a humanitarian truce by the Government of Ethiopia.



US Department of State, Secretary Antony Blinken and Member of Parliament for Chelmsford, Minister for Africa, Latin America and Caribbean, Vicky Ford said their respective countries strongly support declaration of a humanitarian truce by the Government of Ethiopia.

US Department of State, Secretary Antony Blinken twitted that, “the United States welcomes and strongly supports the declaration by the Government of Ethiopia of an indefinite humanitarian truce and its commitment to work in collaboration with humanitarian organizations to expedite the unimpeded delivery of assistance to all those in need.”

Member of Parliament for Chelmsford, Minister for Africa, Latin America & Caribbean, Vicky Ford, on her part said the United Kingdom strongly supports commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to humanitarian truce and access to Tigray.



She added that Tigrayan authorities should respond by ceasing fire and withdrawing from Afar.



This commitment must translate into aid deliveries, which the UK Government is ready to support, she stressed.



Similarly, the press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey said that Turkey welcomes the indefinite humanitarian truce declared by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on 24 March 2022.



The statement further said “we consider the truce announcement a step in the right direction in terms of finding a solution to the conflict and expect that it will result in lasting peace.”



The humanitarian aid will be delivered unhindered to Tigray and all other regions in need, it said.