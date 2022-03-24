Turkey, Ethiopia Reaffirm Commitment to Enhance Cooperation

Addis Ababa March 24/2022/ENA/ Turkey and Ethiopia have reaffirmed commitment to further enhance the agreements made between the two countries on various areas.



Ethiopian Ambassador to Turkey, Adam Mohammad conferred with the Director General of East and Southern African Affairs at the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Elif ÇOMOĞLU.

During the occasion, the two officials have exchanged views on ways to further enhance the long standing relations of Ethiopia and Turkey.

They discussed on trade and investment cooperation as well as the current situation in Ethiopia and the region.

The two have also reached understanding to work closely and collaboratively with a view to enhancing the ongoing bilateral cooperation of the two countries.

Ethiopia and Turkey have been cooperating in political, economic, business areas, among other multifaceted spheres.

It is to be recalled that the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of water, Military Framework Agreement, Implementation Protocol Regarding Financial Assistance, and Military Financial Cooperation Agreement, following the visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Turkey in August 2021.

The first diplomatic contacts between Ethiopia and Turkey date back to 1896.