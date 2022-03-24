Ethiopian Airlines Board Appoints Mesfin Tasew as CEO

Addis Ababa March 24/2022/ENA/ The newly established board of Ethiopian Airlines has appointed Mesfin Tasew as the new CEO of Ethiopian Airlines replacing Tewolde Gebremariam whose early retirement was approved.



The new board has approved the retirement of Tewolde Gebremariam due to health issue.

Mesfin Tasew is currently working as CEO of Asky airline based in Lomé, Togo, a West African airline.

Board Chairman, Girma Waki said Mesfin, who has been in the industry for 38 years, has accepted the appointment.

The old board was replaced this week and the new board appointed Girma Waqi as its chairman.