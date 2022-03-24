German Development Bank Donates 1.5 Mn Euro Worth of Machines to Kombolcha Polytechnic College

Addis Ababa March 24/2022/ENA/ German Development Bank has donated 1.5 million Euro worth of various machines to Kombolcha Polytechnic College that had been destroyed and looted during the invasion of TPLF group in Amhara regional state.



Representative of the German Development Bank, Robert Holmer, together with Ethiopian Ministry of Labor and Skills, Muferiat Kamil, handed over the machines to the Dean of the College, Melaku Aragaw.

On the occasion, Muferiat appreciated the government of Germany for its support to Ethiopia in the effort to rehabilitate the damaged institutions due to the conflict.

The Minister stressed the need to undertake adequate rehabilitation works in order to reinstate the standard of Kombolcha Polytechnic College, that has been one of the Centers of Excellence in the country.

Representative of the German Development Bank, Robert Holmer reaffirmed Germany’s continued support for Ethiopia.

The donated machines will provide services in agriculture, construction and textile works.